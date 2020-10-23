Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXN. 140166 upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

TXN opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.64. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

