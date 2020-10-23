Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UNF opened at $173.47 on Friday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.46.

In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Insiders sold a total of 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $490,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 60.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UniFirst by 69.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

