Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By B.Riley Securit

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.93. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRCX. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $358.01 on Friday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

