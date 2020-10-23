Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Decreased by William Blair

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. William Blair also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $141.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.51. The company has a market capitalization of $352.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

