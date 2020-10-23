Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issued By DA Davidson

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $30.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

