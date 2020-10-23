Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.06 and its 200 day moving average is $238.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 103,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.