Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Qorvo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.86.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $140.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average is $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,239.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 994.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after buying an additional 496,561 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $53,712,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 459.5% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after acquiring an additional 482,500 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

