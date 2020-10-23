Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.86.

Qorvo stock opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $140.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,507,101.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Qorvo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $1,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 19.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in Qorvo by 325.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

