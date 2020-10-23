QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Raised by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $128.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $132.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

