Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RANJY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Randstad presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Randstad has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. Analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

