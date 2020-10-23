Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

RANJY stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. Randstad has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $31.05.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Research analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.