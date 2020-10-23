Raymond James Lowers Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $9.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains GP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $20.02.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $12,760,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $11,661,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $9,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Plains GP by 1,192.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 681,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 37.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 627,199 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

