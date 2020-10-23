Raymond James Upgrades Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Market Perform

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

