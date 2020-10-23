Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 83.0% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 538,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of RTX opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.