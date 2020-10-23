Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 6,600 ($86.23) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).

LON:RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,542.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,236.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.67%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

