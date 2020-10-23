Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,400 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,000 ($117.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).

LON:RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,542.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,236.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.67%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

