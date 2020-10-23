Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 1,962 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,962 ($25.63) price target on Relx (LON:REL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REL. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Relx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Relx from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,901.09 ($24.84).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,624.28 ($21.22) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,730.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,780.08.

Relx (LON:REL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Relx will post 103.9999929 EPS for the current year.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

