Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,005 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on Relx (LON:REL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on REL. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Relx from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Relx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,962 ($25.63) target price on Relx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Relx to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Relx from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,895.64 ($24.77).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 1,637 ($21.39) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,730.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,780.08. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30.

Relx (LON:REL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Relx will post 103.9999929 EPS for the current year.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

