Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 0.16. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Rémy Cointreau

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

