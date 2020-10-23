Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

