Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $33.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $34.30. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $29.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $266.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.73. Biogen has a 1-year low of $257.60 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

