Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,970.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76, a PEG ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

