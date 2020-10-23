Ressources Minieres Radisson (CVE:RDS) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Ressources Minieres Radisson Inc (CVE:RDS) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 211,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 221,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 million and a P/E ratio of -330.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Ressources Minieres Radisson Company Profile (CVE:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It has a portfolio of three properties covering an area of 2,750.18 hectares. The company's primary project is the O'Brien gold project that includes Old O'Brien, 36 East, Vintage, and Kewagama zones consisting of 21 claims covering a total area of 637.10 hectares located in the central part of Cadillac Township, Abitibi, northwestern Quebec.

