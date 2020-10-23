Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Receives $8.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 574.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $144,554.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 150.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

