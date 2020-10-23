Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

REXR stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

