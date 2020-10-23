Robert W. Baird Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $260.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.41.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA stock opened at $202.20 on Tuesday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $242.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.55.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 646,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,061,490. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.