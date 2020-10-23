Robert W. Baird Cuts Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target to $21.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,335.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Simmons First National by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 158,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after buying an additional 43,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.