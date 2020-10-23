Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $218.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LFUS. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $200.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $200.76.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total transaction of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Littelfuse by 146.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 194,064 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11,568.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 182,671 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $22,258,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $18,539,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 56,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

