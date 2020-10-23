Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 108,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 213,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $162.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

Robex Resources Company Profile (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold. The company operates Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits located in west Mali.

