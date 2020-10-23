Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €55.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.21 ($79.07).

ETR:BMW opened at €64.01 ($75.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1-year high of €77.06 ($90.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.31.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

