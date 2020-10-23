Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BHP Group (LON:BHP) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHP. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of BHP Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,838.46 ($24.02).

BHP opened at GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,687.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,605.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

