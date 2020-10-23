Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €130.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.08 ($121.27).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER opened at €92.48 ($108.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.21. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a fifty-two week high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.