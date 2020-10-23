Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €175.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.31 ($194.49).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €137.60 ($161.88) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of €140.07 and a 200-day moving average of €134.41.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

