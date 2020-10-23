Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target to C$16.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of ADN opened at C$15.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $264.82 million and a P/E ratio of 38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of C$11.11 and a 1-year high of C$18.62.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$11.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

