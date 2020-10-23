Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$0.40

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.76.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $779.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.