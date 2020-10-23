Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $451.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $439.00 to $451.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $315.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $327.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,526,165,000 after purchasing an additional 216,960 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,672 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,730,000 after purchasing an additional 130,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

