RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.60.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $90.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,569,212.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,232 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,180. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in RPM International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.