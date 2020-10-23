RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, September 21st.

RGLXY opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. RTL Group has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

