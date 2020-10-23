Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SARTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.00.

OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.94. Sartorius has a 1 year low of $190.78 and a 1 year high of $348.00.

