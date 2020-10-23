Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €106.69 ($125.52).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SU stock traded up €2.25 ($2.65) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €108.30 ($127.41). 1,335,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €95.51. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

