Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $55.70 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04.

