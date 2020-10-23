Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

