SEA (NYSE:SE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $185.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get SEA alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.09.

Shares of SE stock opened at $161.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.44. SEA has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.74.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEA will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEA (SE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.