Sealed Air Co. (SEE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 18th

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $41.16 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

