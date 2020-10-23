Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Purchases $528,034.32 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 218,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $528,034.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,572.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $288.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). On average, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SELB has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,075 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $18,910,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 6,546,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 997,923 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $8,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

