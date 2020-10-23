Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $367.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth $833,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 41.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.