SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading 4.8% Higher

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.74. 25,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 225,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 253.67% and a negative net margin of 4,476.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SenesTech, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

