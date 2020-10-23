Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BSRR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.16. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 26.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

