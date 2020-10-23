Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given a €92.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX2. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.50 ($95.88).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €72.30 ($85.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 54.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of €76.47 and a 200 day moving average of €69.92. Sixt SE has a 52-week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52-week high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92.

Sixt SE (SIX2.F)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

