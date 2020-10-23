Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Shares Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.87. 19,551,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 16,215,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Specifically, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $1,511,076.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,650.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,333 shares of company stock worth $13,266,476 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

